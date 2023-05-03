Darren Bent says £165k-a-week Tottenham player is becoming a 'liability'











Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has come under criticism from Darren Bent.

The talkSPORT pundit told the radio station that the Spurs centre-back is almost a “liability” for his side.

Romero was previously one of Tottenham’s standout players, but has lost form over the past few months.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There have been a fair few rash tackles, cards and suspect defensive awareness from the £42million man this term.

Romero was particularly disappointing against Liverpool at the weekend, being at fault for two goals the Reds scored.

He was blamed for his role in Luis Diaz’s opener after failing to close the opposition forward down.

Romero then brought down Cody Gakpo for Mohamed Salah’s spot-kick.

Bent, speaking on talkSPORT, expressed his dismay with the £165,000-a-week defender’s recent form.

“What you can’t live with is how reckless Romero is in every single game,” said the former Spurs forward.

“That’s a concern, because every single game, he gives a penalty away, he’s been sent off.

“He makes those types of challenges all the time and just, at times, he doesn’t get punished for it.

Bent then elaborated on why Romero is becoming a problem for Tottenham.

“You’re talking about an experienced defender,” he said. “Someone who’s won the World Cup.

“Someone who some people who say is one of the best centre-halves in the country.

“He can’t be. I mean, what’s he going to ground there for anyway? Just stay on your feet!

“But honestly, he does this every single game. And he doesn’t get punished. He almost becomes a liability.”

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

Our view

You can’t really argue with what Bent is saying. Romero hasn’t been great of late.

Indeed, the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness and Simon Jordan have all commented on his drop in form.

It’s alarming to see a player of such high quality suffer such a drop in form in the space of a season.

Admittedly, Romero is not the only Spurs player struggling. It’s been a nightmare season for the club.

Hopefully Tottenham can get themselves together over the off-season and bounce back in 2023-24.