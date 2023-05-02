‘Car crash waiting to happen’: Pundit says 25-year-old Tottenham player is a ticking time bomb











Jermaine Beckford has described Cristian Romero as a car crash waiting to happen after his performance against Liverpool at the weekend.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Beckford slated Romero.

Romero always wears his heart on his sleeve on the pitch, but, once again, he took it too far against Liverpool on Sunday as he gave away a penalty for a rash challenge on Cody Gakpo.

Beckford was far from impressed with this tackle, claiming that it was a reckless challenge rather than a slip, stating that the Argentine just tried to smash whichever player was going to get the ball next.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Romero is a car crash waiting to happen

Beckford gave his verdict on the World Cup winner.

“No, he’s reckless. He’s just reckless that is nothing to do with slipping. He’s committed to go in and smash whoever is on the ball next, and he just wants to wipe them out, oh my gosh he’s a car crash waiting to happen,” Beckford said.

Not worth it

Sometimes it’s worth having a player who is a livewire. Players like Granit Xhaka at Arsenal, Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham and Diego Costa for a long time at Chelsea all had a bit of Romero about them, but they made up for it with their talents on the pitch.

However, Romero hasn’t made enough of an impact at Spurs to excuse this sort of thing.

Yes, he’s had his moments, but he’s been on the wrong end of a fair share of drubbings as of late, and he’s, quite simply, not been good enough.

You can afford to have a player like this if they’re contributing, but, in this case, Romero isn’t doing enough to justify his place in this Spurs side.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

