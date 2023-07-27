Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is nearing a move to Saudi Arabia amid interest from Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has shared more details about the 30-year-old’s future on Instagram.

Liverpool appear to be undergoing a complete revolution of their midfield this summer.

Four senior players left at the end of last season including James Milner and Naby Keita.

They’re set to be followed by at least one more, with Jordan Henderson set to leave and Fabinho possibly on his way as well.

This has left Jurgen Klopp looking for solutions both externally and within the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have both already arrived at Anfield.

There’s been a shift into midfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold during pre-season too.

Klopp has also handed the likes of Bobby Clark and James McConnell opportunities to shine in recent friendlies.

Liverpool have also considered a move for Marco Verratti, however, Saudi Arabia now looks likely to be his destination this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest details on the Italian international’s future.

Liverpool target Verratti heading to Saudi Arabia

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder.

“Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon.

“Here we go soon — if all goes to plan.”

He then added: “Paris Saint-Germain want more than €30m [£25.7m] fee as condition to give the final green light and let Marco Verratti leave to Saudi. Negotiations are ongoing.”

Liverpool may miss out on Verratti if he moves to Saudi Arabia, but have other options on the table.

They remain keen to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after having a bid turned down.

There’s real confidence that a deal can be done, but the Reds haven’t matched his asking price yet.

A move for Verratti makes sense given the amount of experience Liverpool are losing this summer.

The likes of Lavia are undoubtedly talented, but in Henderson, Milner and Fabinho, Liverpool have lost a huge amount of leadership.

Verratti could certainly provide that but appears to be heading elsewhere this summer.

There’s still plenty of time in the transfer window to find the right fit but Klopp would prefer his squad to be complete before the season kicks off.