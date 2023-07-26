After Jordan Henderson, another ‘outstanding’ Liverpool ace is now expected to leave

The future of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is up in the air and journalist for The Times Paul Joyce has provided an update on the player.

Liverpool have already added a couple of midfielders to the squad and Jordan Henderson has left the side. Now, Fabinho could be following the Englishman.

It had been reported that Fabinho was attracting the interest of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad but the move was in jeopardy.

The move now looks to be back on as journalist Paul Joyce reported the latest around the future of Fabinho.

He said: “Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabinho move away from Liverpool is back on

Fabinho has been an “outstanding” midfielder for Liverpool but last season the 29 year-old really struggled. His poor form was one of the reasons that Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League.

It looks like Jurgen Klopp is making sure the midfield, which is such an important part of the modern game, is going through a necessary rebuild.

If the club want to be back competing for the title, then they need to make some tough decisions. Fabinho is no doubt loved by the fans but right now it looks best for him to leave.

He has won it all with the club but looks to have lost his sparkle and therefore a move away from the club benefits all parties.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

If they can get a decent fee for Fabinho, which they should be able to due to his age and quality, then they could no doubt buy a top midfielder.

It looks like they already have a replacement in mind as it has been reported that the club are interested in signing midfielder Romeo Lavia.

With the player only 19 years-old, it looks like Liverpool are planning to try and sign a highly-rated prospect who has already shone in the Premier League and who can become a key player across many seasons.