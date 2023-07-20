Liverpool want to sign ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’ – Sky journalist

Liverpool have had to step up their search for new midfielders in wake of big developments in recent days.

The Reds have reportedly agreed a fee with Al Ettifaq for Jordan Henderson to reunite with Steven Gerrard.

Fellow Liverpool midfield Fabinho is also apparently closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds lynchpin looks like he’ll be linking up with Al Ittihad, according to Rudy Galetti.

Now, Sky Sports have reported that Liverpool are interested in a player widely deemed to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

Kaveh Solhekol was speaking on Sky Sports News – via Football Daily – about the future of Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti.

“We’ve also been told that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing him,” he said.

“The names we were told were Liverpool and Chelsea.”

Solhekol did, however, go on to say that he hadn’t been able to confirm the reports.

He suggested it may be a case of Verratti having been offered to the Reds and the Blues by intermediaries.

Nonetheless, Solhekol reckons that the Italy international could well leave PSG this summer.

As well as Liverpool and Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have been named as potential suitors.

Solhekol reckons that, while the player is officially not for sale, “reading between the lines”, they could be willing to listen to offers.

The reported Liverpool target apparently has a price tag of around £70million.

Our view

Verratti to Liverpool would be a huge signing that would no doubt be greeted with considerable fanfare at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has earned plaudits from several top peers including Lionel Messi and Thomas Tuchel.

When Messi joined the club, he said: “Marco Verratti has shown that he is a huge player.

“One of the best in the world in his position. He is a phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel said several years ago: “As I often said, Marco is very important.

“He’s a key player. He’s one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

The seed has certainly been planted here. Now, let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

A player of his calibre would strengthen any team, so let’s see whether Liverpool do in fact make a push for his signature.