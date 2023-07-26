Liverpool are in the market for more midfielders this summer, and it looks as though they’re now set to make a further signing in that area.

Indeed, according to David Ornstein, there’s now a high chance that Romeo Lavia becomes the Reds’ third signing this summer.

Chelsea are still lurking in the background here, but it is Liverpool who are the firm frontrunners now.

Liverpool had a bid knocked back for Lavia earlier this week, but a second offer is set to go in and it is thought that the Belgian could well end up at Anfield now.

Lavia has been described as an ‘incredible’ player in the past, and Liverpool will be very happy to get this one over the line.

At the age of just 19, Lavia took the Premier League by storm last season. Yes, he was a part of a team that finished bottom of the league, but he put in some dominant midfield displays against some of the very best teams in the league.

This is a long-term solution to what has increasingly become a problem for Liverpool, but with this deal close to completion, we have to ponder whether or not the Reds are finished yet.

Indeed, with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho set to leave the club in the coming days, logic would suggest that Liverpool need two midfield additions rather than just one, so keep an eye out for any further reinforcements coming through the door once this deal for Lavia is done.

Of course, Lavia isn’t a Liverpool player just yet, but when David Ornstein says that a deal is very close to completion, you can be confident that a transfer is on the cards.

It looks as though Jurgen Klopp may well be about to get his man.