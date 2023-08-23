West Ham in talks to exchange their ‘underrated’ £24m star for ‘devastating’ striker

West Ham United have been linked with Youssef En-Nesyri in recent days.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reported yesterday that the Hammers have opened talks over the Sevilla striker.

Now, Spanish outlet AS has provided a further update on the West Ham pursuit of En-Nesyri, a long-time Hammers target.

They report that the Hammers are ‘back on the attack’ for the Morocco international after two prior efforts to sign him.

AS reckon En-Nesyri could finally ‘give in to temptation’ and move to the London Stadium after snubbing West Ham twice.

Apparently, the Hammers haven’t made a serious bid yet. Certainly not to the extend of their €35million (£30million) approach in January 2021.

In addition, West Ham are now reportedly reluctant to spend more than €30million (around £25.5million) for En-Nesyri.

This is where it gets more interesting. Apparently, the Hammers and Sevilla have been discussing the prospect of Pablo Fornals being included in a deal for En-Nesyri.

The West Ham midfielder reportedly fancies a return to his native Spain, and sees Sevilla as an ‘ideal destination’.

The Spaniards apparently value him at €9million (£7.7million), but the Hammers want more. And the two clubs are said to be in talks over this valuation.

Our view

West Ham could certainly do with bolstering their attacking ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

En-Nesyri would be a good shout for the Hammers. He’s a very talented and experienced forward in his prime years.

Breaking the Lines recently published an in-depth analysis article on the player, where they sung his praises.

They described En-Nesyri as a ‘devastating’, ‘reliable and effective’ forward with ‘arguably one of the best leaps in football’.

Admittedly, the prospect of parting company with Fornals is one that wouldn’t go down well with the West Ham fanbase. The £24million man is popular with the supporters.

However, if the ‘underrated‘ player is actively looking for a return to Spain and La Liga, then the Hammers are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

If they can grant Fornals his wish and land a top target in the process, it would be the least worse option for all involved.