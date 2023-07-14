‘Integral’ £24m West Ham player is now wanted by Europa League rivals

The latest reports suggest that West Ham could lose midfielder Pablo Fornals this summer as he is attracting interest from Real Betis.

According to estadiodeportivo, Real Betis, who will also be competing in the Europa League alongside West Ham, have placed Fornals on their shortlist.

The Spanish club is managed by former West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and he is a player who the manager picked as a target.

Real Betis will apparently now look to see whether they can make a move for Fornals after being encouraged to do so by Pellegrini.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Real Betis want Pablo Fornals

The attacking midfielder, who reportedly signed for around £24million, has been an ‘integral‘ part of the Hammers squad of the years, according to Carlton Cole.

With the Hammers in the Europa League next season and also battling in the Premier League, they do not want to lose key players.

Although Fornals can be rotated a fair bit, he definitely brings another dynamic to the club that other players like Lucas Paqueta do not have.

It seems silly to lose Fornals this summer if they do not get a lot of money for the Spaniard from Real Betis this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Hammers struggled in the Premier League and got caught up in a relegation battle due to their European fixtures last season.

To stop this from happening again they need to make sure they add good squad depth, not lose the good depth that they already have.