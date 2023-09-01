23-year-old player is simply not pushing to join Tottenham Hotspur in last hours of deadline day

Another hour ticks by on deadline day, and it looks like we have yet another Conor Gallagher to Tottenham update as well.

Spurs have been looking to sign Gallagher from Chelsea all day.

As yet, no offer has actually been accepted and with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also not leaving the club, the deal seems hard for Tottenham to do.

Likewise, it seems Gallagher is also content to stay at Chelsea.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Conor Gallagher not pushing to leave Chelsea for Tottenham

According to The Evening Standard’s live transfer blog this evening, Gallagher’s chances of moving to Tottenham now appear to be slimming.

The midfielder is reportedly happy enough at Chelse and the ES claims that he is not pushing to move to Spurs in any way.

Gallagher is expected to cost around £50m as well if Chelsea do decide to sell and as it stands, that’s money Tottenham won’t be spending.

Spurs are completing a deal for Brennan Johnson as their big deal of deadline day.

The Nottingham Forest forward is expected to sign for around £47.5m in what will be one of the biggest deals of the day across the league.