Chelsea want Tottenham to pay £50m for their ‘unreal’ midfield player

Tottenham have been chasing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher all month and are making a deadline day push for the England man.

Gallagher has played a big part for Chelsea this season and Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he’d like to keep the midfielder around if possible. However, with the Blues having spent so much, Gallagher could be a player who is sold on to balance the books.

Tottenham are trying to get a deal done for Gallagher but at the moment, any move relies on them letting a number of players go before the deadline.

And in a further problem for Spurs, The Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea actually want Tottenham to pay close to £50m to land Gallagher.

That is the valuation the Blues have placed on Gallagher’s head and the amount they want to bring in to sell a home grown product.

Gallagher knows he faces a fight to get regular minutes with Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo all in the midfield.

Described as an ‘unreal‘ player, Gallagher has been tracked by the likes of West Ham and others this summer.

Whether Tottenham can move enough pieces and come up with the money to get a deal for Gallagher done before 11pm, remains to be seen.