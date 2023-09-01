Tottenham could be in line for a late midfield reshuffle on deadline day.

Indeed, it could be a case of one out, one in at the north London club as we approach the final hours of the window.

According to Rob Guest, speaking on the Football.London YouTube channel, Conor Gallagher could be a player Tottenham move for on deadline day, but the journalist made sure to make it clear that this could hinge on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Guest says that if Hojbjerg goes, a move for Gallagher could be sparked.

Gallagher move possible

Guest shared what he knows about the £40m player.

“Finally, Tottenham have an interest in Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. We reported that back in June, and that may all be dependent on what happens with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg throughout the day. He has been linked with Atletico Madrid all summer, it’s now Fulham who are interested in a deal for him before the deadline. If that comes to fruition that could spark a move for Gallagher. It will all be dependent on Chelsea and Spurs agreeing a fee, but if Spurs can get a deal for Gallagher over the line it will be a good piece of business for the football club,” Guest said.

Upgrade

It has to be said that Tottenham would be making an upgrade if they do end up swapping Hojbjerg for Gallagher in their midfield.

That’s not to say that we don’t like Hojbjerg as a player, but with Ange Postecoglou wanting to play a much more forward-thinking and attacking brand of football, the Chelsea ace would surely be a better option than the Dane.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as deadline day rolls on.