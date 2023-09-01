David Ornstein shares latest Conor Gallagher update, amid reports of Tottenham bid

Tottenham have reportedly been trying to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea for much of the transfer deadline day.

Gallagher has starred for Chelsea this season but has been courted by clubs all summer, with Spurs apparently making a big push today.

As of now, though, Gallagher remains a Chelsea player and unless something drastic happens, it’s likely to stay that way.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on a live stream for The Athletic about all things transfer related, Ornstein had the following to say.

“There’s been a lot of interest in Conor Gallagher, most recently, today, Tottenham. I don’t think now they’re doing the Brennan Johnson deal they’re going to press ahead with the deal for Gallagher,” Ornstein said.

“But at the same time, parallel, he’s done really well for Chelsea. Pochettino has selected him and seems to count on him and he seems have been made a key part of Chelsea’s plans. And while it was explored by Tottenham, I’m not aware of them going through with it. If it doesn’t happen, which is looking likely now, Chelsea will be happy on one hand as they like him. But on the other hand I wonder if they’ll be looking at it as a way to recoup some money.”

Gallagher has been picked by England in the most recent squads and seems to be making a name for himself at Chelsea.

Tottenham, of course, had been keen to add a new midfielder all summer but it seems, for now anyway, that Gallagher won’t be the one.