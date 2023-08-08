Son Heung-min has said he’s got no desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur and believes he has more to achieve at the club.

The South Korean captain was speaking to HaytersTV with the Premier League just days away from restarting.

The summer has been full of speculation about some of Tottenham’s biggest players.

Harry Kane has been the subject of most of that talk as his contract continues to run down.

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign the 30-year-old but have seen three bids turned down.

There’s an expectation that the German giants will return with another offer shortly, but Daniel Levy appears to be in no mood to sell.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane hasn’t commented publicly throughout the saga but seems keen to remain at Spurs if by Sunday no agreement has been reached.

One player who appears happy to stay at Tottenham is Son Heung-min.

The £22m forward has commented on his future already this summer and Spurs have already put a huge price tag on the 31-year-old.

He’ll be hoping Kane does remain at Spurs so they can continue their fantastic partnership.

Son wants to stay at Tottenham for a long time

Asked about his future, Son said: “I dreamed to play in the Premier League, I feel like I still have work to do in the Premier League.

“Obviously, I can still improve at my age, so this is what I aim for. Not every player gets the opportunity to play in the Premier League so I want to stay as long as possible to be here and to be successful and give my all.”

Ange Postecoglou’s style of play should really suit Son Heung-min.

The rapid Korean forward will be allowed to play further up the pitch, with Harry Kane also forced to play on the last man.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

New signing James Maddison should provide even more chances for the likes of Son and Kane.

Many Tottenham fans will be glad to hear that Son wants to stay at the club for a long time.

He’ll hope last season’s form was just a blip and he can once again compete for the Premier League Golden Boot.