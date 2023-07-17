£22m Tottenham player suggests he’s definitely not leaving this summer

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min has now responded when asked about recent speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Spurs arrived in Australia over the weekend as they prepare for a pre-season friendly against West Ham tomorrow.

Ange Postecoglou is back in his homelands with Tottenham and will be assessing his squad over the coming days and weeks.

One man who is expected to play a key role under the Aussie boss is Son Heung-Min.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 31-year-old endured a difficult campaign last time out as he struggled for form under Antonio Conte.

Son has even been linked with a surprise move to Saudi Arabia, with ESPN reporting last month that Al Attihad are optimistic they can convince him to make the switch to the Middle East.

But the South Korean star has now confirmed his desire to remain in North London and improve on his performances last season.

Son suggests he’s not leaving Tottenham

Speaking to the media ahead of Tottenham’s clash against West Ham tomorrow, Son was asked directly about the speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“If I wanted to be there I wouldn’t be here now,” he said.

“Last season I suffered. I want to show people the Sonny they know this season.” as quoted by Football.London.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Son was way below his best last season, but it was only the campaign before that he picked up the Golden Boot award in the Premier League.

Spurs will certainly be hopeful that he can rediscover his best form under an attack-minded coach like Postecoglou.

The winger has been exceptional for Tottenham over the years and has proven to be an astute signing after he was brought in for just £22 million back in 2015.