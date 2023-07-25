21-year-old Arsenal player is set to leave on club ‘very soon’

Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik is expected to leave the club on loan very soon this summer.

Journalist Chris Wheatley has shared what he’s heard about the 21-year-old’s plans for next season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has put together one of the strongest squads in the Premier League.

The competition for places has only increased this summer after three new players were brought in.

Arteta has always been keen to give young players a chance, but that’s going to be more difficult this season.

With Arsenal in the Champions League rather than the Europa League, Arteta will need to his best players available both for European competition and domestically.

It means some players are going to need to head out on loan to earn first-team minutes.

Omar Rekik fits into that category and looks set to leave Arsenal on loan very soon.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s already headed left the club twice in search of senior football.

The 12-year-old will hope his next stint is more successful than last year’s spell at Wigan Athletic where he was relegated from the Championship.

Rekik set to leave Arsenal on loan

Speaking about whether the centre-back needs to leave to further his development, Wheatley said: “Yeah, absolutely. I think [Omar] Rekik is a really highly-rated player just like [Charlie] Patino.

“Interestingly, he’s a senior Tunisian international so clearly he has a lot of potential there but he’s not going to break into that Arsenal team any time soon.

“Now, we understand that Birmingham are highly interested in signing Rekik and they are confident that they’re going to sign him on loan very soon.

“Season-long loan that would be. Basel in Switzerland also expressed an interest hence why that Birmingham deal hasn’t been completely finalised yet.

“But it does look like he’s going to be on his way to Birmingham.”

Photo by Alex Burstow – Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rekik has been involved in first-team training this summer suggesting Arteta still has one eye on the Tunisian international.

However, he didn’t include him in the squad that travelled to the United States, presumably so that he could organise the next steps in his career.

Rekik needs to leave Arsenal this summer and establish himself in the Championship.

Auston Trusty showed last season that Birmingham City is a great place to do that.

He’ll be hoping to follow in his footsteps and also pick up their Player of the Season award.