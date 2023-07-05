Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik has been spotted in first-team training as Mikel Arteta’s side prepare for next season.

Arsenal shared a selection of photos on their official website as the Gunners get back to work.

It’s already been a very exciting summer for Arsenal fans.

They’ve made their first big-money signing in the form of versatile German international Kai Havertz.

All the speculation is about where he might fit into Mikel Arteta’s team after struggling at times playing as a centre-forward.

Arsenal look like they’re finally closing in on a record deal to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice after a frustrating transfer saga.

It’s understood he’ll have a medical on Friday ahead of his £100m move.

While Arteta waits for his new signings to arrive – as well as any players who were involved in international duty – several youngsters have been called up to flesh out the squad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One player involved in first-team training at Arsenal already is defender Omar Rekik.

The 21-year-old has never made a senior appearance at the club but might be given an opportunity during pre-season.

Rekik called up to Arsenal first-team training

On Arsenal’s website, Rekik can be seen battling with defender Gabriel Magalhaes during a training drill.

The young defender has already moved around an awful lot during his short career.

After coming through Feyenoord’s academy, he ended up joining Manchester City, before quickly moving to PSV Eindhoven and then Marseille.

He then spent four years in Hertha Berlin before finally landing at Arsenal in 2021, signed for around £540,000.

Rekik has already had two loan spells away from Arsenal, most recently joining Wigan Athletic.

However, he couldn’t prevent The Latics from being relegated from the Championship last season.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

It’s very unlikely that Rekik will be involved at Arsenal this season.

Although the likes of Rob Holding could be off, leaving the Gunners short of centre-back options, he’s not ready for a Premier League campaign.

Rekik will hope training with the Arsenal first-team will earn him another loan move this season.

He needs to have a good campaign away from the club for the sake of his career at The Emirates.