The latest news from journalist Nick Ames suggests that Arsenal will be happy to allow Auston Trusty to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

According to the journalist for The Guardian: “Arsenal open to permanent offers on Auston Trusty but in no hurry to jump into a deal and he remains in pre-season plans.

“Ipswich among sizeable number of clubs keen.”

The defender, who spent last season on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City, is also reportedly a target for Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

The defender picked up a Player of the Season award whilst at Birmingham City as he was judged their best player of the campaign.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal willing to let Trusty leave

This is no doubt a very interesting update on the future of the Arsenal star. The centre-back is yet to make an appearance for the Gunners. He could technically leave without playing a single competitive game for the club.

The latest update is somewhat not a shock. Arsenal have massively improved as a squad over the last season and due to this some of their fringe players will not be deemed good enough.

Sadly, Trusty is one of these players. With him 24 years-old and loaned out to a division below last season, he is most likely not seen as a title challenging player.

Due to this, it may be best for all parties if he were to depart during the current summer transfer window. He will be able to play more consistently and Arsenal receive some money for him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With a big club like Rangers keen on signing him, Trusty still has the possibility to play challenging for a title and also playing in Europe.

Arsenal will no doubt have to make some big decisions and some sad decisions as they look to battle in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta has helped massively improve the club since taking over as manager and he will go down in history if he can manage to beat Pep Guardiola to a Premier League title.