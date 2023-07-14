Mikel Arteta will let Arsenal youngster leave after omitting him from pre-season

Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik could be set for another spell away from the club after being omitted from pre-season camp by Mikel Arteta.

Rekik had a brief spell away from The Emirates last season as he spent time with Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old has been back with Arsenal since that spell though and despite being highly-rated by some at London Colney, appears to have lot his way a tad.

According to a report from AfricaFoot, Rekik is now set to leave Arsenal once again. It comes after Mikel Arteta opted not to include Rekik as part of his pre-season training squad.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s claimed that Rekik is in contact with a Championship club, while there’s also interest from a Spanish side as well.

There’ll be disappointment from Rekik’s point of view. Mikel Arteta has included a number of youngsters, such as Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelley, in his pre-season squad.

Rekik, then, will need to have a big season out on loan to get himself back in the Arsenal manager’s thinking.

As it stands, there is no mention of who the two clubs keen on taking Rekik are.

A big year ahead

It’s not unusual for a young player to have a few bumps in the road as they develop but Rekik looks like he needs a big old year now.

The 21-year-old needs to be playing regular football and in doing so, he needs to be playing well.

Rekik will soon find that time is against him and long-term, he might need to consider moving on permanently.

It’s a big year for everyone involved with Arsenal. Rekik, then, is no different, albeit for differing reasons to many in this current squad.