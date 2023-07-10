Thiago Alcantara is desperate to stay at Liverpool next season amid interest from clubs elsewhere this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking about the Spaniard on the Born and Red YouTube channel.

There’s been a midfield revolution at Liverpool this summer.

Four senior players headed out the door at the end of the last campaign, including Naby Keita and James Milner.

In their place, Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They don’t appear to be done there and are also keen on Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram.

There’s still plenty of time in the transfer window for things to change.

And there have been rumours that the Spanish midfielder could leave Anfield this summer.

However, Thiago would like to stay at Liverpool this season as he’s really happy at the club.

He will back himself to still play plenty of minutes despite the influx of new players.

As always though, the problem for Thiago will be making sure he stays fit having struggled with injuries throughout his career at Anfield.

Thiago desperate to stay at Liverpool this summer

Asked about the future of the £200,000-a-week playmaker, Romano said: “Honestly, I can tell you 100%, that Thiago really wants to continue at Liverpool.

“Thiago is really happy at Liverpool and really focused on Liverpool, I’m 100% sure of that.

“Then, the only way to change this story is for Liverpool to tell Thiago, we want you to go.

“But, as of today this has not happened, they’re happy together.

“So, at the moment the situation is very quiet around Thiago Alcantara and my expectation is for Thiago to continue at Liverpool until the end of the season and maybe leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

“This is the expectation of all people involved in this story.

“The rumours we had from Turkey, I’m told this is not something concrete.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The rumours coming from Saudi [Arabia] are more concrete because Saudi clubs it was the beginning of June, so more than one month ago approached Alcantara to enquire about the possibility of joining Saudi, but the answer was, ‘I’m focused on Liverpool, I want to stay at Liverpool’.”

Plenty of Liverpool fans will want Thiago to stay given his obvious quality.

However, if he’s unable to stay fit, then his wages could be better used elsewhere given he’s one of the club’s best-paid players.

Liverpool will have to prepare for his exit at some point given he’s now 32 years old.

There’s already been plenty of change at Anfield and Klopp might not want any unnecessary upheaval this summer.