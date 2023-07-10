22-year-old now wants Liverpool move, but deal is on ‘standby’ right now

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram wants to move to Liverpool this summer, but a deal isn’t progressing right now.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who shared an update on the Born and Red YouTube channel.

Khephren Thuram could be the final piece of the midfield puzzle for Liverpool this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Although Klopp is unlikely to change all three midfielders going into the start of next season, he knows he needs more options.

Thuram is keen on a move to Liverpool according to Romano, but finances are proving to be the sticking point for both clubs.

The Reds have already spent a decent amount this summer and Nice’s demands are making Thuram too expensive right now.

It’s still very early in the transfer window though and Liverpool don’t need to rush into anything.

There’s also been a suggestion that Thuram might now be the ‘wrong kind’ of player after bringing in Szoboszlai.

Thuram wants Liverpool move

Speaking about the 22-year-old Frenchman, Romano said: “I think for sure they have some names on the list.

“For example, a player like Khephren Thuram has always been on the list at Liverpool but now the situation is more kind of cold because Liverpool are not happy with the reaction from the player’s side and the club’s side.

“So, they do believe that that deal is very expensive on both sides and this is why they decided to go for [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister as priorities.

“Khephren Thuram has always been a player appreciated by Liverpool and remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.

“So, in case these terms can be changed in the next weeks, it could be different for Khephren Thuram.

“Obviously the player wants the Liverpool move, but you know better than me, that in football there are salaries and these kinds of costs.

“So, Liverpool want to do something smart. For example, [Romeo] Lavia will cost way less than Khephren Thuram also in terms of salaries and future costs for the club.

“This is why it’s really crucial to understand the package. At the moment the deal is on total standby, they’re not advancing.”

Thuram may be keen on a move to Liverpool but will need to remain patient now.

If he publicly came out and said he wanted a move to Anfield, that might end up forcing Nice’s hand.

However, both parties seem happy right now to see how things go with so long left in the transfer window.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia may end up making the final decision on whether they go on in Thuram again.