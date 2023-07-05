Liverpool are reportedly willing to offload Thiago Alcantara this summer, with the midfielder attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Thiago has already rejected one proposal to leave Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to bolster his options in midfield this summer after the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds have already moved to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

But they aren’t expected to stop there and have been heavily linked with a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

And despite losing three midfielders at the end of last season, it seems that Liverpool are open to the idea of selling Thiago this summer.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool willing to sell Thiago

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are willing to offload Thiago over the coming weeks as they prepare to move for Lavia.

It’s noted that the 32-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield and is attracting interest from a number of Saudi outfits.

Liverpool are yet to receive any offers for Thiago, but his entourage has received approaches.

The Spaniard has already rejected one proposal and the outlet notes that he is currently focused on his future at Liverpool. Yet, Jurgen Klopp’s men are open to selling him.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Thiago has struggled to nail down a place in the Liverpool side after making the switch from Bayern Munich back in 2020.

The midfielder’s progress has been hampered significantly by persistent injuries and it seems like the right time for him to move on.

Of course, Thiago is undoubtedly a ‘world-class’ midfielder on his day but he just doesn’t seem to be suited to Jurgen Klopp’s high-energy brand of football.

Klopp will be hoping to re-shape his midfield this summer and he’s got off to an ideal start by bringing in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.