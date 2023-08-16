£17m player is now back in Arsenal first-team training after being tipped to leave

Albert Sambi Lokonga is back in first-team training with Arsenal despite being heavily linked with an exit this summer.

Journalist Jeorge Bird shared the update on social media ahead of Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Time is running out for Premier League clubs to do their transfer business this summer.

Mikel Arteta appears to have strengthened his squad in all the areas he would like to.

However, he will be disappointed that Jurrien Timber appears to have been ruled out for much of the season with a serious knee injury.

David Raya provides competition for Aaron Ramsdale while Kai Havertz and Declan Rice look set to look straight into midfield.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The task for Arsenal now is to move on all of the players who are surplus to requirements.

Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Nuno Tavares will all be allowed to leave.

Another player who could depart is Albert Sambi Lokonga but he’s not back in Arsenal training.

Whether this is an effort to try and keep him fit or reintegrate him into the squad is yet to be seen.

Lokonga is back in Arsenal training

Posting on social media, Bird said: “[Amario] Cozier-Duberry trained with the first team. [Folarin] Balogun and [Albert Sambi] Lokonga back with the main training group as well.”

The £17m midfielder has never quite adapted to life at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta threw the Belgian international straight into the side after arriving from Anderlecht but didn’t look ready for Premier League action.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace but failed to impress in his nine appearances.

Lokonga is expected to leave Arsenal this summer but a move to Burnley isn’t as close as it first seemed.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The signing of Rice has pushed him further down the pecking order, while Thomas Partey no longer looks like moving on.

Lokonga is now back in Arsenal training and will want to hit the ground running wherever he ends up next.

Arsenal might have to explore another loan deal for the 23-year-old if a sale doesn’t look likely before the window closes.

Working with Arteta and the rest of the first-team squad will at least help with his sharpness even if unlikely to match sharp right now.