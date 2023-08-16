Nottingham Forest have made a formal proposal to buy 23-year-old defender Nuno Tavares from Arsenal this week.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who shared the exclusive on X.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Romano said that Forest are seeking a permanent deal as they look to bolster their options at full-back.

He shared that negotiations are now underway with Tavares on personal terms.

Romano said: “Nottingham Forest submit formal proposal to sign Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares on permanent deal.

“Forest trying top signing as new fullback as negotiations are still ongoing also on player side.

“Deal on.”

An approach should be welcomed by Arsenal who are known to want to sell the full-back this summer.

Tavares has previously revealed that he would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he were to leave the club.

And a Nottingham Forest approach for ‘extraordinary’ Tavares could be an amicable solution for all parties including Arsenal.

Arsenal are thought to want to offload several squad players before they move again with any incoming transfers.

An approach from Nottingham Forest won’t be too much of a surprise given the defence shapes they’ve deployed under manager Steve Cooper.

Like we saw at the Emirates on Saturday – a game in which Nuno Tavares didn’t make the Arsenal squad, Forest did play with two wing-backs.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Tavares’ form was fairly inconsistent at Arsenal and that could be attributed to the role he played in.

Tavares has always faired better playing as a wing-back, a role that lends itself to all the attacking qualities he has.

It was always felt like Tavares could improve defensively, something he may well have done during his year with Marseille.

And with all of the players Arsenal wanted to offload this summer, it did seem that Tavares would attract strong interest.

At 23-years-old the defender still has a lot of potential.



And if Nottingham Forest complete a deal with Arsenal, they really could be onto a winner with Tavares.