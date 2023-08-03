23-year-old now one step away from leaving Arsenal on loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga is now just step away from sealing a move from Arsenal to Burnley.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that the Belgian is expected to move to Turf Moor on loan with an option to buy.

It is little surprise to see Albert Sambi Lokonga leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Unfortunately, his move to the Emirates has not really worked out.

Lokonga one step away from Burnley move

He spent the second-half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace. But the appointment of Roy Hodgson saw the midfielder drop down the pecking order towards the end of the campaign.

It seems that he is set to link up with a familiar face next season. Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is one step away from signing for Burnley for the upcoming season.

A move to the Clarets will see Lokonga reunited with Vincent Kompany, after the pair worked together at Anderlecht. Kompany has previously labelled the 23-year-old a ‘special‘ talent.

It is a move that makes a lot of sense from Arsenal’s perspective. Kompany knows exactly what Lokonga will be capable of. And it says a lot that he is set to use one of his loan spots to bring the Arsenal man in.

He is likely to get the chance to play regularly for Burnley. And he has the potential to be a standout performer following the club’s promotion to the top-flight.

What Kompany is doing with Burnley is very exciting. And Lokonga is clearly ready to sign up for that.

The option is probably a sign that his time at Arsenal is over. But Lokonga rediscovering his form may help the Gunners secure a decent fee next year.