The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United have identified Sandro Tonali as an alternative signing for Nicolo Barella should they fail to sign him.

According to The Independent, Newcastle are apparently still locked in negotiations with Inter Milan with Barella. Despite this, they reportedly have alternative options in mind in case the deal doesn’t happen.

This has reportedly led them to monitor AC Milan and they have identified Tonali as their potential alternative transfer.

The midfielder is attracting a lot of interest, with reports suggesting that Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in the Italian.

Newcastle identify Tonali as a possible option

Tonali drew Andrea Pirlo comparisons as he was first emerging as a star in Italy.

He would certainly be a great signing for Newcastle if they cannot get Barella.

Despite only being 23 years old, the midfielder has become a key player for Milan and already has two titles to his name.

Tonali has also already made over 200 appearances in all competitions, and this experience and quality at such a young age makes him an ideal signing.

Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempremilan, has reported that he has a €65million (56million) price tag.

It will be interesting to see how this midfield transfer saga develops at Newcastle. If they cannot get Barella, fans should be happy to hear that the Magpies have some top-quality replacements lined up.

It is a great time to be a fan of Newcastle. They can now attract top quality players due to the fact that they have qualified for the Champions League.

Only a season or two ago was the club battling relegation. Now they hope to be top four candidates and targets like Tonali is a great place to start.