Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley has been making huge strides over the last few years, and he has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

The last superstar to emerge from Spurs’ academy was probably Harry Kane. The North Londoners clearly have to do better in that department, and with young Donley, they may have just found the next big thing.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Jamie Donley is Tottenham’s young superstar

Jamie Donley joined Tottenham‘s academy when he was just eight years old.

The youngster has come through the ranks at Spurs and has impressed in all age groups. He really does look like a fine talent, and everyone around the club is expecting big things from him.

For the Tottenham U21s this season, Donley has played six times so far. In just under 500 minutes of football, he has scored five goals and provided seven assists in all competitions.

12 direct goal contributions in half as many games is just a phenomenal return, and the fact that he is still only 18 years old makes it an even more impressive achievement.

Donley has either scored a goal or provided an assist in every single game he has played in this season. He has featured in senior training sessions under Ange Postecoglou on multiple occasions as well.

The teenager is a fantastic talent and it’s only a matter of time before he makes his senior debut for Spurs. We think it will happen at some point this season.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

What people have said about him

A player as impressive as Jamie Donley always has admirers, and the teenager has plenty in and around Tottenham.

Spurs journalist for The Athletic Jack Pitt-Brooke claimed earlier this year that young Donley is the ‘best of his generation coming through‘ at the club right now.

Tottenham U23s boss Wayne Burnett raved about Donley and branded him as ‘outstanding’ after he scored twice and provided an assist against Colchester United in a 5-0 win last month. Burnett further praised him after he scored a brace against Chelsea earlier this week.

Alasdair Gold has also heaped praise on Donley. The journalist recently suggested that the youngster could go on to emulate either Harry Kane or James Maddison in Tottenham’s first-team in the coming years.