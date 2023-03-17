‘Best of his generation’: Tottenham think they have an 18-year-old gem at the club - journalist











Speaking on the View From The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing some of Tottenham’s current crop of academy stars and Jamie Donley.

The journalist was asked which played in the Tottenham youth system is the most likely to become a first-team star one day, and he stated that Donley is largely seen as the best player of his generation at Tottenham.

The young striker has just signed a new contract with the north London club, and it sounds as though the club have very high hopes for the teenager attacker.

Donley highly rated

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Donley.

“I think the best young player they’ve got is a lad called Jamie Donley. He was born in Northern Ireland, I’ve seen him play actually, and he played in that game he was good. He’s a natural footballer, lots of time on the ball, elegant, skilful. He was playing in attacking midfield but I gather he can also play up front. He’s very highly rated and is thought to be the best of his generation coming through at Tottenham at the moment, so he’s one to watch out for,” Pitt-Brooke said.

The next Kane?

Of course, any young attacker coming through Tottenham’s academy will be likened to Harry Kane, but with Donley, it feels as though this comparison is apt.

A striker who can also play as an attacking midfield player, it sounds like Donley is very much a modern striker who can finish just as well as he can create.

At the age of just 18, we can’t get too excited about Donley yet, but if Tottenham think he’s the best player of this generation at Spurs, he has every chance to make it at the top level.

As Pitt-Brooke says, the teenager is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

