Leeds United defender Robin Koch could leave the club this summer on a ‘free deal’ after their relegation.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who shared an update on the German’s future.

Although the transfer window is now open, there hasn’t been much movement at Elland Road.

Two senior players were released at the end of their contracts this summer.

Goalkeeper Joel Robles has left after becoming first choice under Sam Allardyce.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Adam Forshaw has also been released after more than five years at the club.

That’s very unlikely to spell the end of the outgoings from Elland Road after their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds have plenty of young players with huge potential that other teams might believe they can sign for a cheaper fee now.

There are also those who want to play at the highest level possible with a European Championships on the horizon.

One of those is Robin Koch, who could now leave Leeds this summer.

He was a mainstay in the side last season but may now be worried about his international aspirations if he were to play in the Championship.

Koch could leave Leeds this summer

Journalist Florian Plettenberg said: “Robin Koch, evaluating his options now as he can leave LUFC on free deal.

“He wants to be a leader and regular starter in his new team. He wants to be part of the EURO 24.

“Eintracht [Frankfurt] with good chances at this stage as boss Krösche is pushing a lot!

“More teams are in. West Ham informed on contract conditions. Final decision will take time.”

The £11.5m defender has already opened talks about leaving the club.

Whether Plettenberg is referring to the fact Koch is free to leave or the club will let him go for free isn’t explained.

Koch will be one of the club’s more valuable players in the transfer market and recouping some of the fee they paid for him is essential.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Plettenberg mentions West Ham are interested, while Newcastle United are also keeping an eye on his situation.

Leeds will know Koch won’t be the only first-team star to move on this summer.

Replacing these departing players is the biggest challenge whoever takes over from Sam Allardyce faces.