Newcastle reportedly eyeing £20m ‘rangy battering ram’ likened to Javi Martinez

Newcastle United have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

The Magpies finished in the Premier League’s top four last term, earning themselves a spot in next season’s Champions League.

In order to compete – and possibly challenge – on four fronts, Newcastle need to bring in more quality and strength in depth.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

At the same time, the Magpies must be mindful of FFP. And besides, their composed, controlled transfer strategy has paid off so far.

Now, 90Min has reported that Newcastle may well look to raid the three relegated Premier League clubs for players.

One of those is believed to be Leeds United defender Robin Koch, whose versatility has apparently impressed the Magpies staff.

Koch can play in both central positions in thr back four and also just in front of the defence.

As per Transfermarkt, he has also played at full-back and even on the right wing during the course of his career.

The Whites signed Koch for a reported £20million in the summer of 2020 and he has made 77 appearances for the Whites.

The 26-year-old Germany international’s contract runs out next year, so his club will almost certainly sell him this summer.

‘Tremendous’

If Newcastle sign him, they’d be getting themselves a player who has been likened to Bayern Munich legend Javi Martinez.

The Bundesliga website published a feature article on Koch when he was still at Freiburg a few years ago.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

‘A rangy battering ram happy at home at the heart of the defence or in defensive midfield,’ they began.

‘Koch shares more than a few traits with Bayern Munich’s Martinez.

‘The Freiburg enforcer boasts a tremendous willingness to get stuck in and get his hands dirty, and comes complete the necessary engine to snap at opposition players’ heels long past the allotted 90 minutes is up.’

Koch may have had a mixed season at Leeds, but the talent is there. A change of scenery could do him well, and Newcastle could do with his talents.