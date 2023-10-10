Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Antonio Silva, but the Benfica defender prefers a transfer to Real Madrid instead.

It is no secret at this point that Jurgen Klopp‘s priority in 2024 will be a new centre-back. The Reds have been linked with quite a few names over the last few months, but none of them is as exciting as young Silva.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Antonio Silva wants to join Real Madrid

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Antonio Silva for over six months now.

The Reds’ interest first emerged all the way back in February this year, with reports claiming Silva is one of Klopp’s top targets to strengthen his defence.

Multiple outlets have continued to link Liverpool with a move to sign the talented young centre-back – one of them even claimed that the Reds sent scouts to watch him last month.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move to sign the defender in the January transfer window, but if a report from Portugal is to be believed, Silva has other ideas.

Record (print edition, 9th October 2023, page 16) claim that even though Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Silva on numerous occasions, the player isn’t seduced by a move to England.

Silva has reportedly welcomed interest from the English sides, but he hasn’t been ‘dazzled’ by their chase.

That’s because the teenager sees Real Madrid as the greatest club in the world amid rumours Carlo Ancelotti’s side also want to sign him. It has been suggested that Silva would much rather move to the Bernabeu than to Anfield or Old Trafford.

Silva is protected by a €120 million (£103.5m) release clause in his contract.