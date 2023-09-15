Liverpool sent scouts to watch ‘complete’ defender during the international break

Reports have suggested that Liverpool used the international break to scouted one talented prospect as they look for future signings.

Liverpool had a very good summer transfer window as they managed to sign some top midfielders and strengthen the squad.

Now, reports from 90min have shared that despite the transfer window being shut, Liverpool are still looking at players.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool, as well as their rivals Manchester United, watched Antonio Silva and Giorgio Scalvini. Liverpool watched Scalvini, who was playing for Italy against Ukraine.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool scout Scalvini over international break

Scalvini has been hailed as a ‘complete‘ defender and is a 19 year-old centre-back who is an integral part of his current club Atalanta. He has started three times already this season.

He looks a top talent and the fact that he has already made six appearances for Italy emphasises the quality he has.

Liverpool scouting young defenders emphasises that they are looking towards the future and have identified the centre-back position as an important one where they need to strengthen.

Scalvini will no doubt be someone that many clubs will be interested to sign so Liverpool may have to act quickly.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This makes a lot of sense, with Virgil van Dijk now 32 years-old, he is not going to be around at the club long-term.

He has been a massively successful defender for the club but now Liverpool are having to look towards the future. Scalvini and Silva are two great possible options for the club.