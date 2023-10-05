Manchester United eyeing January approach for £88m Liverpool target

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on a Liverpool defensive target ahead of the Janaury transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are eyeing Antonio Silva, who Liverpool have apparently been scouting.

The outlet claims Silva – reportedly the subject of Liverpool scouts’ interest in the last international break – is one of the options Man United have in mind.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

The Old Trafford outfit are without Lisandro Martinez, who is expected to be out for up to three months following foot surgery.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could do with bolstering their defensive ranks amid questions being asked of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Silva, who reportedly has an £88million release clause, is a top prospect who has already become a star for club and country.

The 6ft 2in ace, who turns 20 later in October, already has 52 Benfica outings and five Portugal caps under his belt.

Football Talent Scout has likened Silva to Ruben Dias and called him a ‘complete and dominant central defender’.

Man United and Liverpool could certainly do with Silva in their ranks. We’ll see whether either of them are willing to pay the release clause in January, or perhaps in summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He clearly has a high ceiling and would no doubt be a top signing for either the Old Trafford camp or the Anfield camp.

The fact Silva plays for Benfica is definitely an advantage for suitors, as they don’t tend to play hardball too much over their players.

Their business model seems to factor in turning prospects into stars and selling them for a huge profit.