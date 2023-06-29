Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a two-word message after Arsenal confirmed the signing of German international Kai Havertz.

Arsenal confirmed on Instagram that the 24-year-old was their first signing of the summer.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are hard at work improving on a squad that recorded a brilliant 2nd place finish last season.

Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are the other players who could make a move to North London very soon.

However, the excitement right now is surrounding Kai Havertz after Arsenal completed a £65m deal for the German.

Although he enjoyed a mixed spell at Chelsea, he’s clearly a very talented footballer.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

His Champions League final goal against Manchester City will go down in Blues folklore.

And there’s an argument he spent most of his time at Stamford Bridge playing out of position.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was quick to send his new Arsenal teammate a message after the Havertz deal was completed.

Gunners fans will be hoping the 24-year-old settles in as quickly as the Ukrainian defender.

Zinchenko sends message after Arsenal sign Havertz

The club posted a picture of the German forward alongside the caption: “We keep moving forward. Kai Havertz is a Gunner.”

Zinchenko replied to the post and said: “Let’s go.”

Zinchenko and Havertz could end up working very closely together at Arsenal next season.

Although he spent much of his time at Chelsea playing as a centre-forward, that’s not where Mikel Arteta is likely to play him.

There’s a suggestion he may replace Granit Xhaka in the left-sided number eight role.

If that’s the case, Havertz and Zinchenko will be playing next to each other, which is an exciting prospect for Arsenal fans.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The German international hasn’t had many opportunities to act as a playmaker during his time in England.

Although he’s brilliant in the air, he’s not the most natural finisher, although he scored plenty of goals for Bayer Leverkusen.

There are understandably a few doubts about Havertz, especially given how much Arsenal paid for him.

However, Mikel Arteta’s transfer business has been outstanding recently and he will already have a plan for how to get the best out of Havertz.