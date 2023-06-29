The Declan Rice to Arsenal saga is finally coming to an end, and West Ham United have reportedly given the midfielder permission to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners have wanted to sign Rice since the turn of the year. A move in January was obviously impossible, but they used the last six months to do everything they could to convince the player.

Now, it looks like Rice is on the verge of joining Arsenal in the coming days. TalkSPORT have shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

West Ham give permission to Declan Rice to undergo Arsenal medical

Arsenal are about to pull off one of the best transfers of the summer by signing Declan Rice.

It has been no secret that the Englishman is the man Mikel Arteta has been desperate to sign for a while now, and it finally looks like a deal will be done.

The BBC and numerous other outlets reported yesterday that Arsenal have agreed a £105 million deal with West Ham for the transfer of Rice this summer.

TalkSPORT have now revealed that the midfielder has been granted permission to undergo a medical at Arsenal ahead of a move in the coming days.

The report, however, adds that there isn’t a full agreement over the payment structure between Arsenal and West Ham just yet – talks are ongoing to reach a conclusion.

That is expected to happen sooner or later.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He’s a generational talent

Declan Rice could prove to be Arsenal’s best signing in years.

The Englishman is exactly what the Gunners need. He’s young, a real leader and more importantly, he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Europe right now.

The Athletic’s West Ham correspondent Roshane Thomas even went as far as calling Rice ‘a generational talent’.

He said on Sky Sports in April last year: “I’ll say he is worth that much (£150m) for West Ham, that’s how important he is. As far as I am concerned, Declan Rice is a generational talent. He is that good.”