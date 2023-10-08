‘You do worry’: John Hartson says Celtic could be in real trouble if ‘fantastic’ 28-year-old gets injured

The one bit of praise that Celtic has had levied at them over the years is that they have a squad depth that is rammed with talent.

That depth has been tested to the max this season after injuries to FOUR key Celtic defenders meant that Rodgers had to open the season with a make-shift back four.

However, Celtic have coped and still remain unbeaten in the league but John Hartson has said that Celtic could be in big bother if they don’t address a key area in the team.

Hartson says Kyogo Furuhashi is vital for Celtic

The former Celtic hero has said that if Kyogo Furuhashi gets injured, Brendan Rodgers could find himself and his team struggling to cope with the absence of the Japanese striker.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’m sure they’ve looked at somebody with a physical presence. Remember Oh was already there. You do worry if Kyogo was to get a knock or miss some games because he’s scoring for fun for them at the minute.

“He’s a brilliant centre forward the way that he runs in behind, darts in behind and stays onside. He’s fantastic.

“But you would worry if anything was to happen to him. They’ve not got another option, if you like, through the middle.

“But the way Celtic play though, in terms of passing it into feet, movement, things like angles and space on the ball. The goal the other night was exquisite. What a finish.”

Celtic, obviously, have Hyeongyu Oh. The Korean had a decent first season but has struggled for gametime under Brendan Rodgers.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Oh is still to open his scoring account this season but, to be fair to him, he has had less than ninety minutes in seven appearances to make his mark.

You won’t find many people disagreeing with Hartson here. Kyogo is vital to how Celtic play and, obviously, his goals are so important to the team.

Hopefully, the club are looking at options for the January window as we wouldn’t want to get to a stage where if Kyogo does get injured, we look and regret not solving a glaring issue in the Celtic squad.

In other news, ‘David Beckham-esque’: Peter Grant was blown away with 23-year-old Celtic player vs Kilmarnock