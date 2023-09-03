‘Love that’: Celtic’s Instagram footage captures players’ instant full-time Ibrox reaction

Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers was met with a chorus of boos from the Ibrox fans but cheers from the Hoops fans, albeit it those cheers were from home.

But how did the players react to the win? Celtic posted some post-match footage on Instagram that showed the players’ instant reaction as they left the Ibrox pitch and it is fair to say that they were all delighted at the result.

Shouts of ‘Vamos’ and Matt O’Riley saying ‘Yes, yes’ yes. Love it boys’ alongside Anthony Ralston simply shouting, ‘Love that. Love that. Yes!’ can be seen as the players left the pitch delighted with their win. The footage can be viewed here on Celtic’s Instagram account.

The win takes Celtic back to the top of the league and four points clear of Rangers who suffer their second defeat of the season.

For Brendan Rodgers however, the win gives him some much-needed breathing space. The Celtic boss was under a lot of pressure heading into the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Knocked out of the League Cup, dropped points against St Johnstone and failing to score in the last two games meant that Rodgers may well have faced more pressure had his team lost to Rangers this afternoon.

But Celtic held firm. With a makeshift defence and a superb finish by Kyogo Furuhashi, the Hoops saw out the 97 minutes to claim the first Glasgow Derby win of the season.

Celtic now have a huge psychological advantage over Rangers heading into the international break. Not only do they have two weeks in which to savour the win, the break means that they can now focus on getting the new Bhoys fitness up to speed for the season resuming in two weeks’ time.

