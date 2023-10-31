Chris Sutton has now aired his concern over Eddie Nketiah’s decision to hand Fabio Vieira Arsenal’s penalty against Sheffield United this weekend.

Sutton was speaking on the BBC’s ‘Monday Night Club’ and suggested that Nketiah’s decision was a naive one.

The pundit made some tongue-in-cheek comments about the merits of handing penalties around the squad.

And Sutton was pretty clear that he thought Nketiah made the wrong decision handing the ball to his Arsenal teammate.

Sutton said: “Nketiah, Alan Shearer would have just kept the ball and ripped it off you. All this stuff about Vieira’s wife having a baby…”

“What if it’s last game of the season. Arsenal need to score a penalty to win the title and Ben White’s hamster has had a couple of pups, or whatever they are called.

“And he says I want the penalty to Saka because that would mean so much to me because my hamster has had babies.

“Would you let him take it? Really? I mean, come on. It’s all well and good but you can’t have that.

“You get my point. It’s all sort of it’s Sheffield United, they’re hopeless, it all looks good on the face of it. But you have got to be ruthless.”

Sutton suggests Nketiah needs to be more selfish at Arsenal

Of course, on the other hand, Nketiah is being praised by a lot of fans for his decision to include his teammate.

Fabio Vieria has been on the periphery of things of late despite a sizable impact on the first team just a month or so ago.

And the goal must have been a real boost to his morale during a tough period out of the side.

The Arsenal player’s decision to hand Kai Havertz a penalty at Bournemouth suffered similar scrutiny.

Some thought it was a nice touch, and ode to a squad pulling together, but others thought it was rather unnecessary.

Either way, Nketiah and the Arsenal players surely won’t be giving too much attention to the thoughts of Sutton and other pundits.

Although, the striker may enjoy some complimentary comparisons to Manchester United’s Anthony Martial this weekend.

Izzy Cristensen praised £100k-a-week Nketiah for his strong mentality coming into the side against Sheffield United.