Steve Nicol has hit out at Arsenal for letting Kai Havertz take their second penalty of the game in their emphatic victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nicol was speaking on ESPN after the Gunners produced a superb display to leave the south coast with a 4-0 win and all three points.

Kai Havertz opened his Arsenal account in the game. The German has had a tough start to life in North London, struggling to live up to expectations following his big-money move in the summer.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

There has been a lot of criticism directed at Havertz. And it seems that the Arsenal players were keen to hand their teammate a big boost at the weekend.

Arsenal criticised after Kai Havertz takes penalty in win

Arsenal were 2-0 up when Martin Odegaard was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Ryan Christie. Odegaard had taken their first penalty. And Bukayo Saka had the ball to take their second spot-kick of the afternoon.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

However, Saka then handed the ball to Havertz. And the 24-year-old was able to find the bottom corner. It was clear to see what the goal meant to all of his teammates. And Arsenal fans will hope that it proves to be a turning point for the forward.

But Nicol believes that it was poor and could have easily backfired on Arsenal had Havertz missed.

“If Arsenal’s life depends on it, Saka takes it or Odegaard takes it. Havertz doesn’t take it. So at 2-0 the game’s not over. It’s a lack of professionalism,” he told ESPN.

“What happens if he misses it and Bournemouth get two late goals? That’s not what you do. If you’re the coach of a team and allow that things like that to happen, then it spreads into other things. You have to be precise. And orders are orders.

“Do you think him scoring a goal there is going to make any difference to the way he plays in the middle of the park? No, it’s not. It’s unprofessional.”

Gamble pays off for Gunners

It was a risk. You can only imagine the criticism Arsenal and Havertz would have received had the effort been saved or missed. And it would have gone to another level if Bournemouth had somehow taken something from the game.

Arsenal will argue that they were completely comfortable against Andoni Iraola’s side. However, Nottingham Forest showed on the opening day at the Emirates that a late goal can change what looks set to be a routine victory.

Ultimately however, it paid off. Havertz also actually boasts a very good penalty record from throughout his career (via Transfermarkt). It may not make a big difference to Havertz’s form. But it was evident just how much it meant to the players when he found the back of the net.

That kind of team spirit can take Arsenal a long way in the title race.