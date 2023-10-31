BBC pundit has spotted a huge difference between 24-year-old Arsenal player and £50m Man United star

Pundit Izzy Cristensen has now spotted a big difference between Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

The pundit was speaking on the BBC’s ‘Monday Night Club’ and compared the mentality of the two players.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Cristensen thought that Nketiah was a glowing example of the hunger and desire at Arsenal.

Whereas £50m Martial’s attitude was indicative of the difficult situation at Old Trafford as a whole.

Cristensen said: “Quite often you can define the culture of a football club by the attitude and application of the substitutes.

“I have seen, and I’m not picking on him, but Anthony Martial has been at Manchester United for nine years and I’ve been at Old Trafford a few times in the last few weeks and I have watched him warm up.

“I have watched him when he has been called by his manager to play, to go on, as a substitute for an injury at one point and the second time was that he needed to change to give Hojlund a rest.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“I have looked at how slowly he has got himself ready – he has taken his tracksuit bottoms off, taken his bib off, put his match shirt on.”

Cristensen continued: “Then you compare it to Arsenal.

“Eddie Nketiah gets his chance, starts a game, scores a hat-trick, wears the armband and you’re like hang on a minute this is a squad player at Arsenal who is coming on at doing that.”

Cristensen thinks Nketiah embodies the desire at Arsenal right now

It’s certainly an interesting comparison, and fans must think that Mikel Arteta wouldn’t settle for such a lethargic approach.

Arteta is building a squad with elite competition in almost every area, and Saturday’s game was an excellent chance for those players on the periphery to prove their worth.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Moreover, a mid-week trip to West Ham should also be a further opportunity.

Given Gabriel Jesus is still out, it’ll certainly be interesting to see if Nketiah is handed another start.

Arteta doesn’t have many options beyond the duo, but could turn to Leandro Trossard centrally.

Either way, Cristensen’s comments really do depict just how eager the likes of Nketiah are to impress at Arsenal.

And even if Alan Shearer isn’t convinced that Nketiah can be Arteta’s leading man, he will be given the chance to prove so.