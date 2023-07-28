Conor Gallagher has been at the centre of a lot of transfer speculation this summer.

Indeed, the midfielder has been linked to both Tottenham and West Ham as of late, with the latter submitting an official offer for the Chelsea ace this week.

As of yet, Chelsea haven’t allowed Gallagher to go, but according to David Ornstein, speaking on The Five Insider, there’s every chance that the England international does leave.

Ornstein noted tat Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Gallagher and his style of play, but, every player has their price, and it wouldn’t be a shock if Gallagher ended up going.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher could go

Ornstein shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Mauricio Pochettino suggested he’s part of his plans, and people have said to me that he quite likes him. He’s got a bit of an Argentine style about him with the way he presses as an all-action midfielder. It’s one that Chelsea might sell if the right offer comes to them. He’s been playing a lot in pre-season, but every player has their price, so it wouldn’t shock me to see him go, but equally it’s not out of the question that he stays,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Keep him

As Ornstein says, there’s a serious chance that Gallagher leaves Chelsea this summer, but we can’t help but think that the Blues may be best off keeping him at the club.

Look at Chelsea’s squad right now, they are so light on midfield options.

Enzo Fernandez and Gallagher are genuinely their only senior options right now, and while it’s great to place faith in the youth, it’s a risky strategy.

In our view, Chelsea need to keep hold of Gallagher, especially if he’s a player Pochettino likes.