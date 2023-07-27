West Ham holding behind-the-scenes talks about making bid for £50m player

West Ham United are now holding talks behind the scenes about whether to bid again for Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, speaking live about the 23-year-old midfielder.

Conor Gallagher now appears to be one of West Ham’s highest-priority targets.

After Declan Rice’s departure, David Moyes’s side have been linked with plenty of replacements.

They’ve already had a bid rejected for Fulham star Joao Palhinha, with the club trying to price him out of an exit.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse appears to be keen on a move to the London Stadium.

A deal hasn’t been agreed yet but the England international wants an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, West Ham are now in talks about whether to bid for Conor Gallagher again.

The Chelsea midfielder is wanted by several teams this season despite a middling campaign last year.

He may still have a part to play under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham holding talks about Gallagher

Speaking about the 23-year-old’s future, Sheth said: “In football, anything can happen and this is against the backdrop of West Ham United’s strong interest in the player [Conor Gallagher].

“They’ve already had one bid rejected of around £40m for Conor Gallagher.

“And we’re told that they’re discussing behind the scenes now at West Ham United whether to go back in for an improved offer for him.”

West Ham may struggle to justify the £50m asking price Chelsea want for Gallagher.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

They’ve made plenty of cash already from the sale of Rice but may need to spread that money around the squad.

If other Premier League clubs are also chasing Gallagher then he could end up costing even more.

West Ham may think there are better options than Gallagher when holding talks about potential summer signings.

Chelsea are also short of midfielders and unlikely to let the 23-year-old go before they sign a replacement.

Right now, it seems very unlikely that a deal will be done in the near future.