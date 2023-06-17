‘World-class’ player says he wants ‘step up’ amid reports Spurs move is looming

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly very interested in signing goalkeeper David Raya and the player has spoken out about his future.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham see David Raya as a top target and are looking to sign him this summer. The same reports believe Brentford want £40million for him.

Recent speculation seems to suggest that a Spurs move is looming for Raya. Now, his latest comments look like he wants a move to be sorted.

With Hugo Lloris reportedly available to leave this summer, the club desperately need to get a goalkeeper sooner rather than later.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham target David Raya speaks out on his future

With so much news around David Raya and Tottenham, it is really exciting to see the Spanish international speaking out on his future.

Speaking via The Times, Raya said: “I have ambitions to make the next step in my career. I want to try to win titles and to compete in Europe in the next couple of years.

“I’m 27 now and I feel like I’m at the point in my career when I want to make that step up. There are options out there but it’s not just my ambitions, the club also needs to let me go.”

Raya played in all 38 games for Brentford in the Premier League this season. He only conceded 42 goals and kept 12 clean sheets.

The ‘world-class‘ Spaniard is also known for his great skill on the ball and his distribution. David Raya is the perfect all-round goalkeeper to help Spurs challenge for the top four again next season.