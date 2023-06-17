Tottenham are now on the verge of signing ‘world class’ PL star – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur are now closer than ever to reaching an agreement to sign David Raya from Brentford.

Spurs are desperate for a new goalkeeper this summer. Hugo Lloris is expected to leave the club, while Fraser Forster isn’t quite at the level required to be the first choice.

Tottenham have been linked with quite a few goalkeepers over the last few weeks, but none more than Raya. Rudy Galletti has now shared some good news for Spurs fans while speaking to GiveMeSport.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham are closing in on signing David Raya

Tottenham were awful last season, weren’t they?

The North Londoners finished eighth after conceding 63 goals in the Premier League – the worst record among the top 14 teams in the country.

Hugo Lloris was directly responsible for a few of them, and it is extremely important that Spurs will sign a much better goalkeeper before the start of the new season.

David Raya appears to be their top target in goal this summer, and Galletti claims that Tottenham are now closer than ever to completing his signing.

He said: “The club that has shown the most interest in David Raya until now is Tottenham. And in these last days, the talks between Tottenham and Branford have sped up.

“The initial request of his current club, around €45–50m (£38.5-42.7m), was considered too high by Spurs, who worked to lower the price, leveraging on the final year of his contract. And now it seems that they’ve done it.

“The two clubs are now closer than ever to reaching an agreement for the Spanish goalkeeper on the basis of around €20–25m (£17-21m). There is confidence to close positively the deal quite soon.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

TBR View:

Raya would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

The Spaniard has proven his class in the Premier League for Brentford over the last two years. He is an excellent shot-stopper and more importantly, he is levels above Lloris with the ball at his feet.

Branded as ‘world-class‘, Raya will make Tottenham a much better side next season. His distribution is up there with the best in the league, and he can release Spurs’ attackers at will with a single pass.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can wrap this up in the coming days.