'World-class' manager has just snubbed Tottenham, he's eyeing the Real Madrid job











Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly turned down the opportunity to return to Tottenham Hotspur as he is eyeing the Real Madrid job instead.

Tottenham are searching for a new manager once again after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last weekend.

The Italian’s outburst following the 3-3 draw at Southampton closed the curtains on a largely underwhelming spell in north London.

His assistant, Cristian Stellini, will now take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season while Tottenham weigh up their options.

One name that has been heavily linked with the Tottenham job is Mauricio Pochettino, who previously enjoyed a brilliant spell in N17.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Daniel Levy is reportedly keen on a reunion with the Argentine, but some on the Tottenham board would need to be convinced by the chairman.

Yet, it seems that Pochettino is now eyeing a move to Madrid, with TyC Sports claiming that the 51-year-old has snubbed his old club.

Pochettino snubs Tottenham

The outlet claims that Pochettino is now the favoured choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer.

The former Spurs man is the ‘great favourite’ of the La Liga champions’ president, Florentino Perez.

And he is now edging closer to a move to Spain as he rejected a return to Tottenham over the past few days, according to TyC Sports.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Pochettino has been labelled a ‘world-class’ manager after stints at Spurs, Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton.

Of course, his standout spell was in north London – where he guided Tottenham to a Champions League final and had them fighting at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs fans would undoubtedly welcome Pochettino back with open arms, but the noises linking him to Madrid seem to be growing louder by the day.

If he does take over the Spanish giants, that could hand Tottenham a boost in their pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been linked with Real Madrid.

But they will now be mindful that Chelsea are eyeing the German as pressure on Graham Potter mounts after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa yesterday.

