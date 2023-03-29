‘Levy definitely likes him’: Others at Spurs will need to convince Levy to not hire 51-year-old - journalist











Dean Jones has suggested that Daniel Levy is set on hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

Speaking on Ranks FC, the journalist spoke about the north London club’s search for a new manager, and he said that Pochettino is the most obvious candidate to come in and replace Antonio Conte now.

According to Jones, it’s now a case of other figures within Tottenham to convince Levy to not hire Pochettino.

Levy needs convincing

Jones shared what he knows about this situation.

“The most obvious person to come in is Mauricio Pochettino, Daniel Levy definitely likes him, it’s really the case of other people in the setup, such as Fabio Paratici, to convince him to be open-minded about other candidates and that there are other people out there beyond Poch just returning,” Jones said.

“In the wake of Conte’s departure there wasn’t much said by Paratici in any of the statements and that’s interesting. Maybe more of the decision making falls on Levy than may have been the case. In which case Pochettino’s chances of a return grow, but if he wanted Pochettino he could get him tomorrow, I’m pretty sure Poch would come back if you put the right package on the table for him.”

Greater chance now

These comments were made just hours before Fabio Paratici was handed a worldwide ban from football, and this ban could well mean that Pochettino has a greater chance of becoming the new Spurs manager.

Indeed, while others within Spurs may still try to convince Levy that Pochettino isn’t the man to go for. After all, the board is said to be split on the Argentine, his main advisor will no longer be able to have a say.

Of course, discussions will likely have already happened and Levy may take what has already been said on board. However, there is seemingly now one less Pochettino detractor behind the scenes at Spurs.

