'Won't create problems': Romano says it'll be very easy for Chelsea to hire 'phenomenal' Spurs manager target











It should be quite straightforward for Chelsea to hire Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement for Graham Potter according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist delivered an update on Nagelsmann, and he says that Bayern Munich now have no intention of standing in the Blues’ way if they want to hire the ‘phenomenal’ manager now after they came to an agreement for Anthony Barry to leave Chelsea and join Thomas Tuchel in Munich.

Nagelsmann is, of course, also being courted by Tottenham, but Chelsea now have a clear path to the 35-year-old as Bayern won’t create big problems in terms of compensation for their former manager.

The Bundesliga giants are entitled to a payoff for Nagelsmann if he does go as he remains on the Bayern payroll, but they’re willing to make life rather easy for Chelsea on that front.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Easy appointment

Romano shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“It is also true that, from what I understand, Bayern won’t create big problems for Chelsea in case they want to proceed with the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann. It will not be a financial problem with Bayern and Chelsea, they will find a way. The point is if Chelsea want to go with nagelsmann in the next days or weeks or if they go for a different manager. For Bayern, money will not be an issue after this agreement on Anthony Barry,” Romano said.

Quid Pro Quo

This whole situation has seemingly worked out well for all parties as they’ve compromised to help each other out.

Anthony Barry has gone to Bayern, and, in turn, Chelsea are going to be able to have a clear path towards hiring Nagelsmann.

Of course, as Romano says, it’s up to Chelsea as to whether or not they actually want to go for the German, but that door is now wide open if that’s the path the Blues want to go down.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Nagelsmann is named as the new Chelsea boss in the coming weeks.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

