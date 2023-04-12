'Phenomenal' manager currently Tottenham's first choice to replace Antonio Conte











Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann remains Tottenham Hotspur’s top choice to replace Antonio Conte, despite interest from Chelsea.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager after Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month.

Cristian Stellini has been handed the reins until the end of the season, but Spurs are already looking for candidates to take over from Conte on a permanent basis.

One name that has been strongly linked with the Spurs job is Julian Nagelsmann – who is currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern last month.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 35-year-old emerged as a front-runner for the Tottenham job after Conte left the club, but Chelsea entering the race appeared to throw a spanner in the works for Daniel Levy.

Now, The Times reports that Nagelsmann remains Tottenham’s favoured choice, even after talks with their London rivals.

Nagelsmann currently Tottenham’s first choice

The outlet claims that Nagelsmann is still Tottenham’s top choice to replace Conte, but it appears that he prefers a move to Chelsea.

Of course, the German boss is in the running to replace Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. Both Chelsea and Tottenham are in similar situations in terms of their hunt for a new manager.

The Blues will have Frank Lampard in the dugout until the end of the campaign, while Stellini will perform the same role in north London.

It seems that both clubs are keen on the ‘phenomenal’ Nagelsmann, but Chelsea appear to be leading the race at the moment.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

That could all change as the Blues are sounding out a host of managers for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

But Spurs will be wary of appointing another manager who is not completely sold on their project, especially after the way things worked out with Conte.

Show all