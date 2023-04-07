‘Tottenham haven’t made their move’: ‘Phenomenal’ manager is now open to joining Chelsea - journalist











Speaking on The Blues Brothers YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has shared what he knows about Julian Nagelsmann amid links to both Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 35-year-old manager is arguably the hottest free agent on the managerial market right now after he was sacked by Bayern Munich, and, inevitably, he’s been linked to both London clubs as they search for their new long-term gaffers.

According to Jacobs, Tottenham are yet to make their move for Nagelsmann, despite Sky reporting that they have looked to hold talks with the German, while the ex-Bayern coach is reportedly open to becoming the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann open to Chelsea

Jacobs shared what he knows about the German.

“The last thing Chelsea will want is a phenomenal manager who doesn’t suit them, and it’s a two-way thing as well. Nagelsmann has lots of offers, not all of them have been tabled yet, it’s not just Chelsea deciding who they want, it’s the manager deciding who is the right fit. By all accounts, Nagelsmann is open to Chelsea, and Tottenham haven’t made their move yet to a significant degree,” Jacobs said.

So many options

Julian Nagelsmann may have just lost his job, but he’s in a brilliant position right now.

Indeed, the German is seemingly wanted by every top club in Europe at the moment.

Chelsea and Spurs are keen, while there have also been links to both PSG and Real Madrid as they gear up for managerial changes this summer too.

Of course, where Nagelsmann will end up remains to be seen, but given that Spurs haven’t made their move yet and that there are big clubs circling, the north London club do appear to be fading in this race.

