Chris Sutton praised Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min for his goal against Brighton yesterday.

However, speaking on BT Sport Score (7/4 3:13pm), he couldn’t help but criticise his form this season.

It was a highly controversial game in north London yesterday afternoon.

Spurs came out on top in the end, thanks to that reliable combination of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

The South Korean international scored a sensational goal in the first-half to open the scoring.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It was his 100th in the Premier League, and he became the first Asian player to achieve that feat.

Lewis Dunk equalised before the break, before Kane won Spurs the match in the final ten minutes.

That doesn’t tell the full story of the match, with Brighton having two goals ruled out and a very strong penalty shout turned down.

Sutton has amazed by Son’s first-half goal, and loved what he saw from the £22m Tottenham man.

However, he couldn’t help but bring up the elephant in the room when it comes to the forward this season.

Sutton loved Tottenham star Son’s goal

Commentating on Tottenham’s match on BT Sport Score, Sutton said: “Son has scored a brilliant goal for Spurs. He hasn’t turned up this season, but he picks the ball up, he’s 25 yards out, left-hand side of the box.

“He shifts it inside on his right foot – he’s a two-footed player isn’t he Son – and he bends the ball beautifully into the far top scorner past Steele in the Brighton goal.

“You can’t allow a player of his quality this time and space to get a shot off.

“It’s a wonderful finish, it really is.”

Sutton has already recently made his feeling clear about Son, but Tottenham will be delighted he’s rediscovered his scoring touch.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

His fellow countryman Ji-sung Park backed Son to come back from the international break in improved form, and today might be the start of that.

It was a fantastic goal, and something Spurs fans have come to expect over the years.

Cristian Stellini hasn’t changed much tactically since Antonio Conte’s exit, but might have given Son a confidence boost.

He’s got to make sure every player is at the top of their game if they’re to retain their Champions League status next season.

