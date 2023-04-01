BBC pundit Chris Sutton criticises Tottenham star Son Heung-min











BBC pundit Chris Sutton has had his say on Tottenham Hotspur and the form of one of their star men, Son Heung-min.

Spurs are a funny club, aren’t they? Every Tottenham fan will tell you they’ve been awful this season and they’re right. However, they are still fourth in the league table and have every chance of qualifying for the Champions League again.

For that to happen, they need their star players to step up. Harry Kane, as always, has delivered, but his good pal Son looks nothing like his previous self.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte last Sunday.

It was definitely the right decision to get rid of the Italian after everything he said the week before, but you have to sympathise with him a little bit because many of his players let him down this season.

Son is definitely one of them, and Sutton has come out and claimed that he has been really poor since the start of this season. That’s something nobody would’ve predicted after what he did last campaign.

Sutton wrote about Son and Tottenham on BBC Sport: “Spurs can’t really expect a new manager bounce under acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who was Conte’s number two, and I don’t think we will see them doing too much very differently.

“Their inconsistency makes them so difficult to predict. Just looking at their attack, Son Heung-min has been poor all season, to the extent he apologised this week for letting Conte down.”

TBR View:

Son won the Premier League Golden Boot last season after scoring 23 goals in 35 games.

It was undoubtedly his best season in a Tottenham shirt, and every Spurs fan expected him to deliver similar numbers again this season to fire them even higher up the table.

However, Son has managed just six goals in the league this season, three of which came in the same game all the way back in September last year.

That is a shocking return for a player who’s so good, but big players step up at big moments, and we won’t be surprised if Stellini starts him against Everton on Monday.

